Exchange Vendors

15 second radio spot for The Spangdahelm Exchange's visiting vendors.



Script: Looking for that Chocolate in a Bottle Wine? How Bout some German Clothing and Accessories? Hand Made Soaps and armoa therapies more style? Well. All That and so much more will be at the Base Exchange June 20th to 26th, check the vendor Schedule, on the Spangdahlem Exchange facebook page!