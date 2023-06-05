Fitness center hosts Memorial Day 5k

Wiesbaden Sports and Fitness Center, U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden hosts a Memorial Day 5k run for the community, on Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE, May 27, 2023. The audio spot was recorded and produced in the AFN Wiesbaden studio on Clay Kaserne, May 10, 2023. (U.S. Army audio by Pfc. Deziree Keay)
identified by DVIDS
