Fitness center hosts memorialworkout

Wiesbaden Sports and Fitness Center hosts the Michael B. Riley Hero workout of the day at the center on Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE, June 24, 2023. The audio spot was recorded and produced in the AFN Wiesbaden studio on Clay Kaserne, June 9, 2023. (U.S. Army audio by Pfc. Deziree Keay)