Wiesbaden Sports and Fitness Center hosts the Michael B. Riley Hero workout of the day at the center on Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE, June 24, 2023. The audio spot was recorded and produced in the AFN Wiesbaden studio on Clay Kaserne, June 9, 2023. (U.S. Army audio by Pfc. Deziree Keay)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2023 07:21
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|74787
|Filename:
|2306/DOD_109693607.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Artist
|Pfc. Deziree Keay
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Spoken
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
This work, Fitness center hosts memorialworkout, by PFC Deziree Keay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
