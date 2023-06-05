The Wiesbaden Library hosts its first Skill Share Program for community members at the library, on Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE, June 4, 2023. The audio spot was recorded and produced in the AFN Wiesbaden studio on Clay Kaserne, May 17, 2023. (U.S. Army audio by Pfc. Deziree Keay)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2023 07:24
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|74786
|Filename:
|2306/DOD_109693606.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Artist
|Pfc. Deziree Keay
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Spoken
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Library hosts skill share program, by PFC Deziree Keay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT