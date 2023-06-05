Andrew Munsterman, chief, Wiesbaden Army Substance Abuse Program, U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden, speaks about the 2023 Community Strengths and Themes Survey, June 9, 2023, in Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE. The audio product was recorded at the AFN Wiesbaden studio on Clay Kaserne, June 9, 2023. (U.S. Army Audio by Spc. Theodosius Santalov)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2023 06:18
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|74785
|Filename:
|2306/DOD_109693556.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Artist
|Spc. Theodosius Santalov
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Spoken
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Wiesbaden Radio News June 12, 2023, by SPC Theodosius Santalov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT