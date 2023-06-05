AFN Wiesbaden Radio News June 9, 2023

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Jonathan Byrom, outgoing commander, 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force, 56th Artillery Command, shares some thoughts about leaving command June 8, 2023, in Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE. The audio product was recorded at the AFN Wiesbaden studio on Clay Kaserne, June 8, 2023. (U.S. Army Audio by Spc. Theodosius Santalov)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2023 06:19
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|74783
|Filename:
|2306/DOD_109693531.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Artist
|Spc. Theodosius Santalov
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Spoken
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
