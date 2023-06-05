U.S. Army Staff Sergeant James Watson and Specialist Melanny Rodriguez Vazquez, highlight personal fitness in a radio spot during an AFN Naples community spot party volunteer event on May 11, 2023. (U.S. Navy Audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bryant Lang)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2023 04:54
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|74779
|Filename:
|2306/DOD_109693432.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio Spot - Personal Fitness, by PO2 Bryant Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
