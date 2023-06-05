Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Naples Radio Spot - Pregnancy App

    NAPLES, ITALY

    06.08.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Bryant Lang 

    AFN Naples

    Sailors from the Naval Support Activity Naples community highlight the pregnancy app in a radio spot during an AFN Naples community spot party volunteer event on May 11, 2023. (U.S. Navy Audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bryant Lang)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2023
    Date Posted: 06.09.2023 04:54
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74778
    Filename: 2306/DOD_109693431.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: NAPLES, IT 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Radio Spot - Pregnancy App, by PO2 Bryant Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFN
    Naples
    Pregnancy
    App

