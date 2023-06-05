Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Leading Edge: Developing Officers For Command Ep. 4

    The Leading Edge: Developing Officers For Command Ep. 4

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHARLESTON, WV, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2023

    Audio by Senior Master Sgt. Eugene Crist 

    130th Airlift Wing Air National Guard Public Affairs

    This episode focuses on two topics.

    The roles and missions of the West Virginia National Guard (WVNG) Joint Force Headquarters, presented by Col. Robert Kincaid, the director of J5 strategies, plans, and policy for the WVNG.

    Emotional intelligence training presented by SMSgt. Laura Moore, the Human Relations Advisor for the 130th Airlift Wing (130th AW), Ms. Melinda Himstedt, Director of Psychological Health for the 130th AW, and Master Sgt. Karen Cummings, the future Human Relations Advisor for the 130th AW.

    Vice Wing Commander Col. Patrick Chard, the program author, and facilitator, starts and closes the episode.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2023
    Date Posted: 06.08.2023 09:34
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74759
    Filename: 2306/DOD_109690213.mp3
    Length: 01:55:09
    Year 2023
    Genre News
    Location: CHARLESTON, WV, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Leading Edge: Developing Officers For Command Ep. 4, by SMSgt Eugene Crist, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    WVANG
    130th AW
    The Leading Edge
    Ep. 4

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT