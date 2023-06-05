The Leading Edge: Developing Officers For Command Ep. 4

This episode focuses on two topics.



The roles and missions of the West Virginia National Guard (WVNG) Joint Force Headquarters, presented by Col. Robert Kincaid, the director of J5 strategies, plans, and policy for the WVNG.



Emotional intelligence training presented by SMSgt. Laura Moore, the Human Relations Advisor for the 130th Airlift Wing (130th AW), Ms. Melinda Himstedt, Director of Psychological Health for the 130th AW, and Master Sgt. Karen Cummings, the future Human Relations Advisor for the 130th AW.



Vice Wing Commander Col. Patrick Chard, the program author, and facilitator, starts and closes the episode.