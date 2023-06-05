Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Naples Radio News on Secretary Austin Speech in Singapore & WW2 Vet Receives Presidential Unit Citation

    ITALY

    06.07.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Eder 

    AFN Naples

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III spoke in Singapore during a visit. In his visit he spoke on Ukraine’s upcoming counter offensive.
    &
    Coinciding with the 81st anniversary of the Battle of Midway, Vice Chief of Naval Operations. Adm. Lisa M. Franchetti presented the Presidential Unit Citation to Chief Petty Officer Bill Norberg, a World War II veteran who served during the Battle of Midway, during a commemoration dinner.

    This work, AFN Naples Radio News on Secretary Austin Speech in Singapore & WW2 Vet Receives Presidential Unit Citation, by PO2 Andrew Eder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN
    Naples
    Radio News

