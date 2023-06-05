AFN Naples Radio News on Secretary Austin Speech in Singapore & WW2 Vet Receives Presidential Unit Citation

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III spoke in Singapore during a visit. In his visit he spoke on Ukraine’s upcoming counter offensive.

Coinciding with the 81st anniversary of the Battle of Midway, Vice Chief of Naval Operations. Adm. Lisa M. Franchetti presented the Presidential Unit Citation to Chief Petty Officer Bill Norberg, a World War II veteran who served during the Battle of Midway, during a commemoration dinner.