    Equipping the Corps - S2 E17 Light Tactical Vehicles with Maj. Aaron Viana

    MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2023

    Audio by James Van Meer 

    Marine Corps Systems Command

    Mobility is key to survivability. The Marine Corps’ Light Tactical Vehicle Program has over 20,000 pieces of rolling stock in our tactical vehicle fleet. From the joint light tactical vehicle to the ultra-light tactical platform, the Corps’ LTV program is constantly evolving as part of Force Design 2030. The program has a unique mission to divest, field and modernize our fleet to ensure Marines have an unfair advantage for the future fight.

    Today I’m happy to have Maj Aaron Viana on the podcast to tell us more about our light tactical vehicles. Aaron is the Team Lead for Light Tactical Vehicles in our Logistics Combat Element Systems portfolio.

    The views expressed in this podcast reflect those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the views, policies, or positions or the United States Marine Corps or Department of Defense.

    Show notes:

    TV show: Ted Lasso & Band of Brothers
    Book: 7 Habits of Highly Effective People by Stephen Covey
    Podcast: Equipping the Corps

