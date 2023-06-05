The Quill & Sword | CAAF Chats Ep 16: U.S. v. Vargas, XX MJ XXX (C.A.A.F. 2023)

This case clarifies the standard a military judge must utilize when crafting a remedy for a discovery violation under RCM 701(g)(3)(D). Although this is, at its core a statutory interpretation case, there are discovery lessons to be learned. MAJ Dustin Morgan and MAJ Josh Mikkelsen provide an overview of the case and key takeaways for military justice practitioners.



