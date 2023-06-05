This case clarifies the standard a military judge must utilize when crafting a remedy for a discovery violation under RCM 701(g)(3)(D). Although this is, at its core a statutory interpretation case, there are discovery lessons to be learned. MAJ Dustin Morgan and MAJ Josh Mikkelsen provide an overview of the case and key takeaways for military justice practitioners.
Criminal Law Department Presents – CAAF Chats Ep 16: U.S. v. Vargas, XX MJ XXX (C.A.A.F. 2023)
