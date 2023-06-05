Fort Meade Declassified Ep 73 Army Birthday Run

On this episode of Fort Meade Declassified, we sit down with CSM Andre Welch, FGGM Command Sergeant Major to discuss the upcoming Army Birthday run!
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2023 09:31
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|74739
|Filename:
|2306/DOD_109687416.mp3
|Length:
|00:19:43
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|FORT MEADE, MD, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
