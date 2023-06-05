A 30 second spot for AFN Spangdahlem advertising the new Adulting 101 class.
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2023 07:47
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|74735
|Filename:
|2306/DOD_109687182.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Adulting 101 Spot, by A1C Isabella Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
