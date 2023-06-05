Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Living In Recovery - Episode 5 Part 2

    05.15.2023

    Courtesy Audio

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    (Continued from Episode 5, part 1) John shares how his life has changed for the better since making his sobriety a priority. John describes how he learned how to have fun again and describes why he views the process of recovery as a “self-discovery program”.

    Date Taken: 05.15.2023
    Date Posted: 06.07.2023 07:37
    Category: Newscasts
