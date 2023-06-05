Living In Recovery - Episode 5 Part 2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/74734" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

(Continued from Episode 5, part 1) John shares how his life has changed for the better since making his sobriety a priority. John describes how he learned how to have fun again and describes why he views the process of recovery as a “self-discovery program”.