a 15 second spot on ITT Trip to Prague
Script:
If you are looking for a magical place to visit during your summer break, Checkout the overnight ITT trip to Prague happening between June 30 and July 2. For more information on how to sign up for this stunning adventure, search ITT Spangdahlem today.
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2023 04:45
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|74723
|Filename:
|2306/DOD_109687082.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Artist
|Airman First Class Jordan Gonzalez
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, ITT Trip Prague, by A1C Jordan Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
