a 30 second spot on Automotive Detailing
Script:
Ahhh… the sun is out, the birds are chriping, it’s going to be such a great…oh… just great, bird poop.
Where is my brush! here it is, don’t worry car, you’ll be sparkling and shining in no time! Wait, that left a huge mark, I guess I’ll just spray some water for the rest of the poop…oh wait did I do laundry today! Oh no sun marks!
Step number one of washing a car, do not use a snow brush! Checkout the Auto hoby shop, where they are offering complete automotive detailing for both a interior and exterior cleaning. For more information, check out their Facebook page 52D FSS Auto Hobby Shop today.
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2023 04:45
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|74722
|Filename:
|2306/DOD_109687079.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Artist
|Airman First Class Jordan Gonzalez
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Automotive Detailing, by A1C Jordan Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT