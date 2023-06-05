Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Automotive Detailing

    Automotive Detailing

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RP, GERMANY

    06.07.2023

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jordan Gonzalez 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    a 30 second spot on Automotive Detailing

    Script:

    Ahhh… the sun is out, the birds are chriping, it’s going to be such a great…oh… just great, bird poop.
    Where is my brush! here it is, don’t worry car, you’ll be sparkling and shining in no time! Wait, that left a huge mark, I guess I’ll just spray some water for the rest of the poop…oh wait did I do laundry today! Oh no sun marks!
    Step number one of washing a car, do not use a snow brush! Checkout the Auto hoby shop, where they are offering complete automotive detailing for both a interior and exterior cleaning. For more information, check out their Facebook page 52D FSS Auto Hobby Shop today.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2023
    Date Posted: 06.07.2023 04:45
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74722
    Filename: 2306/DOD_109687079.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Artist Airman First Class Jordan Gonzalez
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: RP, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Automotive Detailing, by A1C Jordan Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wash
    Car
    Detail
    AFN Spangdahlem
    Airman First Class Jordan Gonzalez

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT