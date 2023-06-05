Automotive Detailing

a 30 second spot on Automotive Detailing



Script:



Ahhh… the sun is out, the birds are chriping, it’s going to be such a great…oh… just great, bird poop.

Where is my brush! here it is, don’t worry car, you’ll be sparkling and shining in no time! Wait, that left a huge mark, I guess I’ll just spray some water for the rest of the poop…oh wait did I do laundry today! Oh no sun marks!

Step number one of washing a car, do not use a snow brush! Checkout the Auto hoby shop, where they are offering complete automotive detailing for both a interior and exterior cleaning. For more information, check out their Facebook page 52D FSS Auto Hobby Shop today.