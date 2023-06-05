Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Living In Recovery - Episode 2 Part 2

    UNITED STATES

    06.09.2022

    Courtesy Audio

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    (continued from Episode 2, part 1) Carlos discusses what life is like after treatment helped him to find something greater for himself. Carlos describes what life is like living in recovery, to include being a peer support instructor, having an improved relationship with his family, and more fulfillment with his work as an Agent. Carlos discusses the support from his chain of command and how it has helped him get where he is today.

    Living In Recovery

