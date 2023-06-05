Living In Recovery - Episode 2 Part 2

(continued from Episode 2, part 1) Carlos discusses what life is like after treatment helped him to find something greater for himself. Carlos describes what life is like living in recovery, to include being a peer support instructor, having an improved relationship with his family, and more fulfillment with his work as an Agent. Carlos discusses the support from his chain of command and how it has helped him get where he is today.