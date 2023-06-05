Living In Recovery - Episode 2 Part 1

In this episode, Carlos, a member of the Peer Support program, discusses his realization of the effects his addiction was having on his life and how he decided to seek help. Carlos shares how going to treatment, addressing the underlying issues, and what happened after he returned home helped him come to terms with who he wants to be.