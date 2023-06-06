Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 1796 Podcast - 6 June 2023 - 17th Episode

    NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2023

    Audio by Capt. Robert Hall, Tech. Sgt. Darrell Hamm and Lt. Col. Marlin Malone

    Tennessee National Guard Public Affairs Office

    It’s the 17th episode of The 1796 Podcast and we are going to take a look at the ways Tennessee supported D-Day and WWII. We will hear from General Eisenhower from his address to the troops from the night Operation Overlord was to start. We tell you a little bit about the Tennessee Maneuvers and Patton’s Second Army. And we will also highlight some of the accomplishments of the 30th Infantry Division and the 117th Infantry Regiment.


    It’s a special D-Day episode of The 1796 Podcast.


    Join co-hosts Lt. Col. Marty Malone and Capt. Taylor Hall as they bring you inspiring interviews and exciting news from the Tennessee Military Department.

    Date Taken: 06.06.2023
    Date Posted: 06.06.2023 09:58
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:09:29
    Location: NASHVILLE, TN, US 
    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Tennessee National Guard
    Army National Guard

