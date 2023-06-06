The 1796 Podcast - 6 June 2023 - 17th Episode

It’s the 17th episode of The 1796 Podcast and we are going to take a look at the ways Tennessee supported D-Day and WWII. We will hear from General Eisenhower from his address to the troops from the night Operation Overlord was to start. We tell you a little bit about the Tennessee Maneuvers and Patton’s Second Army. And we will also highlight some of the accomplishments of the 30th Infantry Division and the 117th Infantry Regiment.





It’s a special D-Day episode of The 1796 Podcast.





Join co-hosts Lt. Col. Marty Malone and Capt. Taylor Hall as they bring you inspiring interviews and exciting news from the Tennessee Military Department.