    TAP Talk - Episode 1 The significance of the Transition Assistance Program (TAP) and how it can benefit you

    UNITED STATES

    05.23.2023

    Courtesy Audio

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command

    Transitioning from military to civilian life can be a daunting task for many servicemembers. That's where the Transition Assistance Program (TAP) comes in. SGM Rushton and Walter Herd will be discussing the benefits of TAP for Soldiers. Here are some key points that will be discussed during this episode:
    • TAP provides servicemembers with the necessary tools and resources to successfully transition to civilian life.
    • The program includes workshops and training sessions on topics such as resume writing, job searching, and financial planning.
    • TAP also offers counseling and assistance with VA benefits.
    • Participating in TAP can increase a Soldier's chances of finding a job and succeeding in their civilian career.
    • TAP is an invaluable resource for servicemembers who are transitioning out of the military. Soldiers can learn more about how TAP can benefit them and how to make the most of the program.

