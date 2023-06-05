SGM David Vowell joins the NCO Journal Podcast to discuss his new article, "What is the Purpose of Use or Lose Leave?"
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2023 15:43
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|74707
|Filename:
|2306/DOD_109682706.mp3
|Length:
|00:26:30
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|KS, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NCO Journal Podcast Episode 51 - What is the Purpose of Use or Lose Leave?, by SSG Brandon Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT