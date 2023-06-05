Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    230602 AFN Radio News

    NAPLES, ITALY

    06.02.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicholas Carter 

    AFN Naples

    230602-N-UF271-1001 NAPLES, Italy (June 02, 2023)- AFN radio news highlighting 6g joint statement and Memorial day commemorations. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Anton Wendler/Released)

    Date Taken: 06.02.2023
    Date Posted: 06.05.2023 04:54
    Category: Newscasts
    AFN
    News
    Memorial Day
    Navy

