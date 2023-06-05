Secretary of State meets with NATO Secretary General.
Soundbite featuring NATO SECRETARY GENERAL JENS STOLTENBERG
NAVEUR-NAVAF Leaders commemorate Memorial Day throughout Europe.
Soundbite Featuring , Vice Adm. Thomas E. Ishee, commander, U.S. Sixth Fleet.
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2023 04:09
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|74691
|Filename:
|2306/DOD_109681182.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:28
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio News on Secretary of State Meeting with NATO and Memorial Day Ceremonies, by PO2 Andrew Eder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT