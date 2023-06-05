Daily news cast covering the Navy's 101 days of summer safety program and keeping hydrated with Commander Braxton. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean J. Byrne)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2023 03:32
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|74690
|Filename:
|2306/DOD_109681145.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Bahrain Beat 5June2023, by PO2 Sean Byrne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT