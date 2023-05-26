Two-minute newscast covering French Warship Seizes $108 Million in Drugs during Indian Ocean Seizures and U.S.-Led Multinational Partnership Launches New Task Force for Maritime Security Training in Middle East. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alec R. Kramer)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2023 03:59
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|74669
|Filename:
|2306/DOD_109679402.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:22
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Newscast
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Bahrain Beat 30MAY23 Newscast, by PO2 Alec Kramer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT