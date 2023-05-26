Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Easterseals DC MD VA Overview - Soldier For Life Podcast S12:E8 - 25 April 2023

    UNITED STATES

    04.25.2023

    Audio by Melani Harig and Maj. Katherine Little

    U.S. Army Soldier For Life

    Easterseals DC MD VA provides mental health care, employment, education, and respite care opportunities and programs for military families to help them integrate into the community and enhance their quality of life. Learn more about the services that Easterseals provides for our military and veteran families on this Soldier For Life Podcast as SFL's Health and Wellness Director, MAJ Katherine Little, chats with Easterseals DC MD VA President and CEO Jonathan Horowitch and SFL's Director, COL David Grant.

