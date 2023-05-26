Easterseals DC MD VA Mental Health - Soldier For Life Podcast S12:E9 - 9 May 2023

Listen as SFL's Health and Wellness Director, MAJ Katherine Little, talks about mental health with Grace Caulfield, Easterseals DC MD VA Vice President and Clinic Director of the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Easterseals, with a focus on the most common behavioral health issues that transitioning military and their families face, the perceived stigma in the military community when it comes to seeking care, and mental health resources for the military and veteran communities.