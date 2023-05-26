Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Easterseals DC MD VA Mental Health - Soldier For Life Podcast S12:E9 - 9 May 2023

    UNITED STATES

    05.09.2023

    Audio by Melani Harig and Maj. Katherine Little

    U.S. Army Soldier For Life

    Listen as SFL's Health and Wellness Director, MAJ Katherine Little, talks about mental health with Grace Caulfield, Easterseals DC MD VA Vice President and Clinic Director of the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Easterseals, with a focus on the most common behavioral health issues that transitioning military and their families face, the perceived stigma in the military community when it comes to seeking care, and mental health resources for the military and veteran communities.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2023
    Date Posted: 06.02.2023 16:13
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74663
    Filename: 2306/DOD_109677491.mp3
    Length: 00:13:47
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Easterseals DC MD VA Mental Health - Soldier For Life Podcast S12:E9 - 9 May 2023, by Melani Harig and MAJ Katherine Little, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Soldier For Life Podcast

