    Veteran One - Soldier For Life Podcast S12:E7 - 11 April 2023

    UNITED STATES

    04.11.2023

    Audio by Melani Harig 

    U.S. Army Soldier For Life

    Veteran One uses technology to identify and match veterans’ unique experiences, skill sets, and interests with companies and jobs that are the right fit for them. Learn more SFL Director COL David Grant talks with Tyler Warren, Berno Lans, and George Pegues from Veteran One about how Veteran One can help you find a job that matches your personality and your passion.

    Date Taken: 04.11.2023
    Date Posted: 06.02.2023 16:11
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74662
    Filename: 2306/DOD_109677490.mp3
    Length: 00:26:13
    Location: US
    Veteran Employment
    Soldier For Life Podcast

