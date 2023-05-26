Veteran One - Soldier For Life Podcast S12:E7 - 11 April 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/74662" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Veteran One uses technology to identify and match veterans’ unique experiences, skill sets, and interests with companies and jobs that are the right fit for them. Learn more SFL Director COL David Grant talks with Tyler Warren, Berno Lans, and George Pegues from Veteran One about how Veteran One can help you find a job that matches your personality and your passion.