Learn Design Apply - Soldier For Life Podcast S12:E10 - 23 May 2023

Military spouses...are you looking for a new career or side gig that is flexible enough to fit your military lifestyle? On this Soldier For Life Podcast episode, SFL's Employment Director, LTC Ismael Ortizrivera, chats with Katrina Tysinger and Sarah Rezac from Learn Design Apply Inc. about how grant writing could be an excellent option and fit for military spouses who are looking for flexible, remote, or portable work opportunities.