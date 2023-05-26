Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Learn Design Apply - Soldier For Life Podcast S12:E10 - 23 May 2023

    05.23.2023

    Courtesy Audio

    U.S. Army Soldier For Life

    Military spouses...are you looking for a new career or side gig that is flexible enough to fit your military lifestyle? On this Soldier For Life Podcast episode, SFL's Employment Director, LTC Ismael Ortizrivera, chats with Katrina Tysinger and Sarah Rezac from Learn Design Apply Inc. about how grant writing could be an excellent option and fit for military spouses who are looking for flexible, remote, or portable work opportunities.

    Date Taken: 05.23.2023
    Date Posted: 06.02.2023 16:11
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:18:30
    TAGS

    Soldier For Life Podcast

