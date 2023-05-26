The Seagull - Ep 024 - June 2023

In this month’s show we meet Staff Sergeant Rithy Chhay from the 102nd Logistics Readiness Squadron, we hear from the 102nd Communications Flight and 102nd Medical Group as they practice their domestic operations skills along side their counterparts from the 104th Fighter Wing and the Army National Guard. After that, we get a bit of motorcycle safety awareness training just in time for the nice weather. Finally, we hear clips from our other two podcasts, Zendenizens and Chevrons. You won’t want to miss it! But first, in this month’s command message, Colonel Sean Riley, commander of the 102nd Intelligence Wing, looks ahead to the summer, through to the fall - there is a lot of training, inspections and mission execution in our future - Its going to be a very busy few months for the wing!