    The Seagull - Ep 024 - June 2023

    OTIS ANGB, MA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2023

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Julia Ahaesy and Timothy Sandland

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    In this month’s show we meet Staff Sergeant Rithy Chhay from the 102nd Logistics Readiness Squadron, we hear from the 102nd Communications Flight and 102nd Medical Group as they practice their domestic operations skills along side their counterparts from the 104th Fighter Wing and the Army National Guard. After that, we get a bit of motorcycle safety awareness training just in time for the nice weather. Finally, we hear clips from our other two podcasts, Zendenizens and Chevrons. You won’t want to miss it! But first, in this month’s command message, Colonel Sean Riley, commander of the 102nd Intelligence Wing, looks ahead to the summer, through to the fall - there is a lot of training, inspections and mission execution in our future - Its going to be a very busy few months for the wing!

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2023
    Date Posted: 06.02.2023 14:58
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:26:03
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Seagull - Ep 024 - June 2023, by A1C Julia Ahaesy and Timothy Sandland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    motorcycle safety
    summer
    training
    domops
    Airman of the Year
    Seagull

