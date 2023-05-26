230531-N-CR158-1001 - A radio news story covering the memorial day observances on Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. (U.S. Navy spot by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kyle Fiori)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2023 11:34
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|74639
|Filename:
|2306/DOD_109676352.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, News: Memorial Day, by PO3 Kyle Fiori, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
