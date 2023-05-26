A radio spot informing listeners of the 75th anniversary of the Women's Armed Services Integration Act and the history behind it. (U.S. Navy spot by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kyle Fiori)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2023 11:23
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|74637
|Filename:
|2306/DOD_109676278.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Armed Services Integration Act 75th, by PO3 Kyle Fiori, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
