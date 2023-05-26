A radio spot informing listeners of the medical degree preparatory program described in NAVADMIN 126-23. (U.S. Navy spot by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kyle Fiori)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2023 11:23
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|74636
|Filename:
|2306/DOD_109676260.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVADMIN 126/23 Spot, by PO3 Kyle Fiori, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT