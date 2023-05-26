Outdoor Recreation Scuba Diving Lessons

30 second radio spot for Spangdahlem's Outdoor Recreation's Introduction to Scuba Diving Course.



Script:



PERSON ONE: We gotta go check out this Intro to Scuba Diving Course it sounds so cool!

PERSON TWO: It does… but I Can’t swim.

PERSON ONE: Right? The class is on June 28th at 730 we gotta sign up with Outdoor Recreation before then.

PERSON TWO: But I can’t swim

PERSON ONE: We’re definitely over their 16 years of age minimum. So we’re good on that!

PERSON TWO: The oxygen tank will run out and I will not make it.

PERSON ONE: There is a fee but it includes 3 hours of diving, transportation and the gear and the entrance fee!

PERSON TWO: I. can't. swim.

PERSON ONE: Oh, why didn’t you say so earlier?

PERSON TWO: My bad, you know what? I will go with, I'll just invest in some floaties!