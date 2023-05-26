30 second radio spot for Spangdahlem's Outdoor Recreation's Introduction to Scuba Diving Course.
Script:
PERSON ONE: We gotta go check out this Intro to Scuba Diving Course it sounds so cool!
PERSON TWO: It does… but I Can’t swim.
PERSON ONE: Right? The class is on June 28th at 730 we gotta sign up with Outdoor Recreation before then.
PERSON TWO: But I can’t swim
PERSON ONE: We’re definitely over their 16 years of age minimum. So we’re good on that!
PERSON TWO: The oxygen tank will run out and I will not make it.
PERSON ONE: There is a fee but it includes 3 hours of diving, transportation and the gear and the entrance fee!
PERSON TWO: I. can't. swim.
PERSON ONE: Oh, why didn’t you say so earlier?
PERSON TWO: My bad, you know what? I will go with, I'll just invest in some floaties!
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2023 05:23
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|74612
|Filename:
|2306/DOD_109675335.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|RP, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Outdoor Recreation Scuba Diving Lessons, by SrA Christopher Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
