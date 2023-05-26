Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Outdoor Recreation Scuba Diving Lessons

    RP, GERMANY

    06.02.2023

    Audio by Senior Airman Christopher Chen 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    30 second radio spot for Spangdahlem's Outdoor Recreation's Introduction to Scuba Diving Course.

    Script:

    PERSON ONE: We gotta go check out this Intro to Scuba Diving Course it sounds so cool!
    PERSON TWO: It does… but I Can’t swim.
    PERSON ONE: Right? The class is on June 28th at 730 we gotta sign up with Outdoor Recreation before then.
    PERSON TWO: But I can’t swim
    PERSON ONE: We’re definitely over their 16 years of age minimum. So we’re good on that!
    PERSON TWO: The oxygen tank will run out and I will not make it.
    PERSON ONE: There is a fee but it includes 3 hours of diving, transportation and the gear and the entrance fee!
    PERSON TWO: I. can't. swim.
    PERSON ONE: Oh, why didn’t you say so earlier?
    PERSON TWO: My bad, you know what? I will go with, I'll just invest in some floaties!

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2023
    Date Posted: 06.02.2023 05:23
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: RP, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Outdoor Recreation Scuba Diving Lessons, by SrA Christopher Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Spangdahlem Air Base
    DMA
    Outdoor Recreation
    AFN Europe
    AFN Spangdahlem
    SrA Christopher Chen

