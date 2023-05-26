30 second radio spot for Spangdahlem's Mosel Dining Facility's Quarterly Birthday Lunch event.
Script:
If your birthday landed on April May or is coming up in June, the Mosel Dining Facility AKA the DFAC, is offering a Birthday meal just for you! So, If you like Steak, Shrimp Scampi, Baked Mac and Cheese, Corn on the Cob, twice baked potatoes, and lots of cake... You must RSVP by June 20th but the actualy meal will be given June 28th from 11am to 12pm @ the DFAC, head to 52fss.com to find the flyer to sign up. Oh, and Happy Birthday from AFN Spangdahlem!
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2023 05:23
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|74611
|Filename:
|2306/DOD_109675334.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Quarterly Birthday Lunch, by SrA Christopher Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT