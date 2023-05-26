Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Quarterly Birthday Lunch

    RP, GERMANY

    06.02.2023

    Audio by Senior Airman Christopher Chen 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    30 second radio spot for Spangdahlem's Mosel Dining Facility's Quarterly Birthday Lunch event.

    Script:
    If your birthday landed on April May or is coming up in June, the Mosel Dining Facility AKA the DFAC, is offering a Birthday meal just for you! So, If you like Steak, Shrimp Scampi, Baked Mac and Cheese, Corn on the Cob, twice baked potatoes, and lots of cake... You must RSVP by June 20th but the actualy meal will be given June 28th from 11am to 12pm @ the DFAC, head to 52fss.com to find the flyer to sign up. Oh, and Happy Birthday from AFN Spangdahlem!

    Date Taken: 06.02.2023
    Date Posted: 06.02.2023 05:23
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74611
    Filename: 2306/DOD_109675334.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: RP, DE
    Spangdahlem Air Base
    DMA
    DFAC
    AFN Spangdahlem
    SrA Christopher Chen
    Mosel Dining Facility

