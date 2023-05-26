Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    D-Day '79 Radio PSA

    D-Day '79 Radio PSA

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    06.01.2023

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class Alexander Henninger  

    AFN Vicenza

    Radio PSA for D-Day '79. (produced by Army Sgt. 1st Class Alexander Henninger)

    U.S. military personnel and equipment will support and commemorate the 79th anniversary of Operation Overlord, most known as D-Day, from May 31 to June 6, highlighting the enduring strength of the U.S. commitment to European security. This year, U.S. Army Europe and Africa, and the 207th Military Intelligence Brigade will lead Joint Task Force (JTF) Normandy 79 with support from almost 600 U.S. Soldiers and Airmen. The participating units will take part in approximately 60 commemorative events, across almost 40 French communities throughout the Normandy region—including a commemorative airborne operation on June 4, and a U.S.-hosted ceremony at the Normandy American Cemetery on June 6, 2023.The allied invasion of Normandy on June 6, 1944 marked the largest multi-national amphibious attack and operational military airdrop in history. D-Day is considered the beginning of the end of WWII in Europe.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2023
    Date Posted: 06.02.2023 03:07
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74606
    Filename: 2306/DOD_109675121.mp3
    Length: 00:00:55
    Year 2023
    Genre n/a
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, D-Day '79 Radio PSA, by SFC Alexander Henninger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    EUCOM
    DDay
    USArmy
    Stronger Together
    AFN Vicenza

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT