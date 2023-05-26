D-Day '79 Radio PSA

Radio PSA for D-Day '79. (produced by Army Sgt. 1st Class Alexander Henninger)



U.S. military personnel and equipment will support and commemorate the 79th anniversary of Operation Overlord, most known as D-Day, from May 31 to June 6, highlighting the enduring strength of the U.S. commitment to European security. This year, U.S. Army Europe and Africa, and the 207th Military Intelligence Brigade will lead Joint Task Force (JTF) Normandy 79 with support from almost 600 U.S. Soldiers and Airmen. The participating units will take part in approximately 60 commemorative events, across almost 40 French communities throughout the Normandy region—including a commemorative airborne operation on June 4, and a U.S.-hosted ceremony at the Normandy American Cemetery on June 6, 2023.The allied invasion of Normandy on June 6, 1944 marked the largest multi-national amphibious attack and operational military airdrop in history. D-Day is considered the beginning of the end of WWII in Europe.