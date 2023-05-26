The Atlantic Hurricane Season is June 1-Nov. 30. On this week's edition of the Marne Report podcast, Jeff from the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security offers some helpful tips on how to stay prepared!
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2023 15:06
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|74597
|Filename:
|2306/DOD_109673763.mp3
|Length:
|00:09:33
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Marne Report, by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT