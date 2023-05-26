Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Marne Report

    The Marne Report

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2023

    Audio by Molly Cooke 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    The Atlantic Hurricane Season is June 1-Nov. 30. On this week's edition of the Marne Report podcast, Jeff from the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security offers some helpful tips on how to stay prepared!

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2023
    Date Posted: 06.01.2023 15:06
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74597
    Filename: 2306/DOD_109673763.mp3
    Length: 00:09:33
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    TAGS

    IMCOM
    AMC
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield
    2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season

