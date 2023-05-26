Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Polk Podcast - Motorcycle Safety

    Fort Polk Podcast - Motorcycle Safety

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LA, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2023

    Audio by Jeff England 

    Fort Polk Public Affairs Office

    Riding a motorcycle can be an exciting and liberating experience, but it's important to remember that it also comes with its fair share of risks. In this episode, we'll be covering some essential tips and guidelines to help you stay safe while enjoying the open road.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2023
    Date Posted: 06.01.2023 13:16
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74595
    Filename: 2306/DOD_109673433.mp3
    Length: 00:45:15
    Artist Jeff England
    Genre Blues
    Location: LA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Polk Podcast - Motorcycle Safety, by Jeff England, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Johnson

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT