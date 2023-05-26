This week, we are focusing on Mental Health Awareness Month and its particular relevance in the Army. Mental health is important for our overall well-being and it's critical that we take care of ourselves, both physically and mentally.
The Army has long recognized the impact of mental health on its mission and has long been proactive in addressing issues such as suicide prevention. In 2020, the Army launched a comprehensive Suicide Prevention Program to provide training, support, and services for Soldiers at risk of self-harm.
The timing of Mental Health Awareness Month is especially important given the difficult times we have all faced over the past year. It is vital that we all work together to support one another and take care of our mental health.
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2023 13:16
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|74594
|Filename:
|2306/DOD_109673432.mp3
|Length:
|00:39:17
|Artist
|Jeff England
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|LA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Polk Podcast - Mental Health Awareness, by Jeff England, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT