Fort Polk Podcast - Mental Health Awareness

This week, we are focusing on Mental Health Awareness Month and its particular relevance in the Army. Mental health is important for our overall well-being and it's critical that we take care of ourselves, both physically and mentally.

The Army has long recognized the impact of mental health on its mission and has long been proactive in addressing issues such as suicide prevention. In 2020, the Army launched a comprehensive Suicide Prevention Program to provide training, support, and services for Soldiers at risk of self-harm.

The timing of Mental Health Awareness Month is especially important given the difficult times we have all faced over the past year. It is vital that we all work together to support one another and take care of our mental health.