Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Polk Podcast - Financial Readiness Program

    Fort Polk Podcast - Financial Readiness Program

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LA, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2023

    Audio by Jeff England 

    Fort Polk Public Affairs Office

    Today we are speaking with the Army Community Services’ Financial Readiness Program, or FRP. This program is designed to offer free education, counseling, and support services to members of the military community including Active Duty Soldiers, Retirees, Survivors and Family members, as well as Department of the Army (DA) Civilians. The family support center's financial readiness staff can provide assistance with budgeting, investing for the future and living within your means. Stay tuned to hear more about the Financial Readiness Program which is helping our community become better informed and financially strong.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2023
    Date Posted: 06.01.2023 13:16
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74593
    Filename: 2306/DOD_109673431.mp3
    Length: 00:43:41
    Artist Jeff England
    Genre Blues
    Location: LA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Polk Podcast - Financial Readiness Program, by Jeff England, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Johnson

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT