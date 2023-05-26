Fort Polk Podcast - Financial Readiness Program

Today we are speaking with the Army Community Services’ Financial Readiness Program, or FRP. This program is designed to offer free education, counseling, and support services to members of the military community including Active Duty Soldiers, Retirees, Survivors and Family members, as well as Department of the Army (DA) Civilians. The family support center's financial readiness staff can provide assistance with budgeting, investing for the future and living within your means. Stay tuned to hear more about the Financial Readiness Program which is helping our community become better informed and financially strong.
