Fort Polk Podcast - TBI

Today we are talking about Traumatic Brain Injury and the clinic here at Fort Polk that offers specialized care for service members who may have TBI or concussions.

The Army takes this issue very seriously and encourages Soldiers to get the care they need. Thankfully, Fort Polk has a TBI clinic dedicated to providing the best care for these injuries. Whether you are suffering from a mild concussion or a more serious brain injury, Fort Polk's TBI clinic is here to help.