Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Polk Podcast - TBI

    Fort Polk Podcast - TBI

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2023

    Audio by Jeff England 

    Fort Polk Public Affairs Office

    Today we are talking about Traumatic Brain Injury and the clinic here at Fort Polk that offers specialized care for service members who may have TBI or concussions.
    The Army takes this issue very seriously and encourages Soldiers to get the care they need. Thankfully, Fort Polk has a TBI clinic dedicated to providing the best care for these injuries. Whether you are suffering from a mild concussion or a more serious brain injury, Fort Polk's TBI clinic is here to help.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2023
    Date Posted: 06.01.2023 13:16
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74592
    Filename: 2306/DOD_109673428.mp3
    Length: 00:44:20
    Artist Jeff England
    Genre Blues
    Location: LA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Polk Podcast - TBI, by Jeff England, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Johnson

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT