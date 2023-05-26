BODAR Blast Episode 9

Join host, Lt.j.g. Daniel Ehrlich, as he discusses the latest updates through the month of May for the USS Decatur, including a competitive hot dog eating contest and holiday celebrations.



Cryptologic Technician 2nd Class Ethan Johnson joins the show to talk about his meteoric rise and work ethic, fashion choice, and UFC video game abilities. Also, stick around for a new segment, The Second Tour Slam, where several of Decatur's second-tour Junior Officers discuss getting acronyms wrong and making mistakes as first-tours.