    BODAR Blast Episode 9

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.31.2023

    Audio by Lt.j.g. Daniel Ehrlich 

    USS DECATUR

    Join host, Lt.j.g. Daniel Ehrlich, as he discusses the latest updates through the month of May for the USS Decatur, including a competitive hot dog eating contest and holiday celebrations.

    Cryptologic Technician 2nd Class Ethan Johnson joins the show to talk about his meteoric rise and work ethic, fashion choice, and UFC video game abilities. Also, stick around for a new segment, The Second Tour Slam, where several of Decatur's second-tour Junior Officers discuss getting acronyms wrong and making mistakes as first-tours.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2023
    Date Posted: 06.01.2023 12:53
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74578
    Filename: 2305/DOD_109672837.mp3
    Length: 01:26:40
    Year 2023
    Genre Podcast
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BODAR Blast Episode 9, by LTJG Daniel Ehrlich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Podcast
    USS Decatur
    Bold
    Daring
    Junior Officer
    CTM

