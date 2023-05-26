Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lyster Health Talks Podcast - Episode 3

    FORT NOVOSEL, AL, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2023

    Audio by Janice Erdlitz 

    Lyster Army Health Clinic

    Lyster Health Talks Podcast Episode 3 – PCS Tips for Healthy Move focuses on the Permanent Change of Station Season with special guests Lt. Col. Erica Murray, Maj. Joanna Bailey, and Maj. Doug Kuhlman.

    Lyster Health Talks is a monthly podcast focused on the health and readiness of the force, hosted by Lt. Col. Garrett Holt, Commander, Lyster Army Health Clinic.

    The podcast is produced by the Lyster Army Health Clinic's Public Affairs Office and is for informational purposes only and not designed to replace a medical provider’s assessment. Always consult first with your primary care manager about health-related matters.

    Date Taken: 06.01.2023
    Date Posted: 06.01.2023 09:38
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:17:45
    Genre Podcast
    Location: FORT NOVOSEL, AL, US
    Podcast
    Army Medicine
    Lyster Army Health Clinic

