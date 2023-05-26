Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    EFMP Parent and me Painting class

    EFMP Parent and me Painting class

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    06.01.2023

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jordan Gonzalez 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    a 30 second spot on the EFMP Parent and me Painting class

    Script:
    If you are feeling creative checkout the EFMP Parent and me Painting class happening on June 9, at the MFRC, starting at 1:00pm. sign up on their Facebook page at 52D MFRC today.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2023
    Date Posted: 06.01.2023 04:54
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74561
    Filename: 2306/DOD_109672526.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Artist Airman First Class Jordan Gonzalez
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EFMP Parent and me Painting class, by A1C Jordan Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Parent
    Painting
    Creative
    AFN Spangdahlem
    Airman First Class Jordan Gonzalez

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT