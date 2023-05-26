Intro to Wakeboarding Class

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/74560" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

a 30 second spot on the Intro to Wakeboarding Class



Script:

Alright, First Time Wake Boarding, I have snowboarded before this so how hard can it be, just about ready, 1, 2, 3, Go! oh wait, almost forgot to tighten my straps.

Go, alright!

No I said No Stop the boat, Ahhhh! Please I should of thought this through,

This situation could have been avoided by attending the Intro to Wake Boarding at the outdoor rec on June 21 starting at 10:30am, for more information search 52fss.com today!

Stop the boat!

Go faster, okay!