    Intro to Wakeboarding Class

    Intro to Wakeboarding Class

    RP, GERMANY

    06.01.2023

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jordan Gonzalez 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    a 30 second spot on the Intro to Wakeboarding Class

    Script:
    Alright, First Time Wake Boarding, I have snowboarded before this so how hard can it be, just about ready, 1, 2, 3, Go! oh wait, almost forgot to tighten my straps.
    Go, alright!
    No I said No Stop the boat, Ahhhh! Please I should of thought this through,
    This situation could have been avoided by attending the Intro to Wake Boarding at the outdoor rec on June 21 starting at 10:30am, for more information search 52fss.com today!
    Stop the boat!
    Go faster, okay!

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2023
    Date Posted: 06.01.2023 04:54
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74560
    Filename: 2306/DOD_109672525.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Artist Airman First Class Jordan Gonzalez
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: RP, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Intro to Wakeboarding Class, by A1C Jordan Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Water
    Boat
    Class
    AFN Spangdahlem
    Airman First Class Jordan Gonzalez

