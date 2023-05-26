a 30 second spot on the Intro to Wakeboarding Class
Script:
Alright, First Time Wake Boarding, I have snowboarded before this so how hard can it be, just about ready, 1, 2, 3, Go! oh wait, almost forgot to tighten my straps.
Go, alright!
No I said No Stop the boat, Ahhhh! Please I should of thought this through,
This situation could have been avoided by attending the Intro to Wake Boarding at the outdoor rec on June 21 starting at 10:30am, for more information search 52fss.com today!
Stop the boat!
Go faster, okay!
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2023 04:54
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|74560
|Filename:
|2306/DOD_109672525.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Artist
|Airman First Class Jordan Gonzalez
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|RP, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Intro to Wakeboarding Class, by A1C Jordan Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT