Pacific Pulse June 2-5, 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/74551" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

IN JAPAN, U.S. PACIFIC AIR FORCES BEGAN POSITIONING RQ-4 GLOBAL HAWKS AT YOKOTA AIR BASE FROM ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM, TO PROVID THEATER-WIDE ENDURING OPERATIONS IN SUPPORT OF MAINTAINING A FREE AND OPEN INDO-PACIFIC.



IN ALASKA, THE AIR NATIONAL GUARD-AIR FORCE RESERVE COMMAND TEST CENTER PARTNERED WITH THE 174TH ATTACK WING AND 556TH TEST AND EVALUATION SQUADRON TO TEST AN UPGRADED STATELLITE COMMUNICATION CPABILITY ON THE MQ-9 REAPER DURING EXERCISE NOTHER EDGE 23. // NORTHER EDGE 23 IS A MULTILATERAL, JOINT FIELD TRAINING EXERCISE AT JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON AND EIELSON AFB.



AND KOREA, THE 7TH AIR FORCE CONDUCTED EXERCISE ENDURING PACE. THE EXERCISE PUT COMMUNICATION EQUIPMENT TO THE TEST AND INVOLVED COMMUNCIATIONS AIRMEN FROM THE 8TH FIGHTER WING AT KUNSAN AIR BASE AND THE 51ST FIGHTER WING AND THE 607TH AIR OPERATIONS CENTER AT OSAN AIR BASE.