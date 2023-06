Pacific Pulse May 26-June 1, 2023

IN GUAM, SERVICE MEMBERS PREPARE FOR TYPHOON MA-WAR. DURING TYPHOON SEASON AND AS TYPHOON MAWAR STRENGHTENS AND INTENSIFIES, SERVICE MEMBERS AND THEIR FAMILIES ARE REMINDED TO TAKE NECESSARY ACTIONS TO PREPARE FOR TROPICAL STORM CONDITIONS BEFORE THE WEATHER RAPIDLY DETERIORATES.



IN HAWAII, AIRMEN WITH THE 15TH WING AND 154TH FIGHTER WING AT HICKAM AIR FORCE BASE TESTED NEXT GENERATION AIRCREW PROTECTION EQUIPMENT ON THE F-22 RAPTOR USING THE INNOVATIVE STEP-LAUNCH AND RECOVER CONCEPT OF OPERATION. SLR ALLOWS AIRCREW TO SAFELY GENERATE SORTIES IN CHEMICAL, BIOLOGICAL, RADIOLOGICAL AND NUCLEAR CONTAMINATED ENVIRONMENTS.



AND IN THAILAND, THE U.S. EMBASSAY AND THE CONSULATE OF THAILAND CO-HOSTED THE RA-CHA-PRUK (LOOK) RADIOLOGICAL MEDICAL RESPONSE WORKSHOP. THE WORKSHOP DEMONSTRATED U.S.-THAI LEADESHIP TO PREVENT RADIOLOGICAL INCIDENTS AND PREPARE FOR THE UNLIKELEY EVENT OF A RADIOLOGICAL ATTACK.