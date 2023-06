Pacific Pulse May 23-25, 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/74549" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

IN JAPAN, PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN AND FIRST LADY JILL BIDEN ATTENDED THE G7 HE-RO-SHE-MA SUMMIT. DURING THE SUMMIT, G7 LEADERS VISITED THE PEACE MEMORIAL MUSEUM AND PARTICIPATED IN A WREATH-LAYING CEREMONY AT THE SEN-AH-TOF FOR THE ATOMIC BOMB VICTIMS.



IN KOREA, U.S AND REPUBLIC OF KOREA SERVICE MEMBERS PARTICIPATED IN BEVERLY SENTINEL 23-1. THE EXERCISE HELPED SERVICE MEMBERS IMPROVE THEIR READINESS AND HONE THEIR SKILLS BY EXECUTING VARIOUS SCENARIOUS SPECIFIC TO THEIR FIELD OF EXPERTISE. THE EVENTS PROMOTED INCREASED INTEROPERABILITY BETWEEN U.S. AND ITS ROK MINISTRY OF DEFENSE PARTNERS.



AND IN THE PHILLIPINES, COMMANDER, TASK FORCE 70 HOSTED CULINARY AND LOGISTIC SPECILIST SAILORS FROM THE ROYAL AUSTRALIAN NAVY ABOARD THE USS RONALD REGAN. THE SAILORS EXCHANGED KNOWLEDGE TO SUPPORT THE MARITIME SUPPLY MISSION AND SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT IN THE PACIFIC THEATER.